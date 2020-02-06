​ACG expenditures up in 2019

During 2019, Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) continued to safely and reliably deliver stable production. Total ACG production for the full year was on average, about 535,000 barrels per day (b/d) (more than 195 million barrels or 26 million tonnes in total), down 8.45% from the previous year, Report informs citing BP-Azerbaijan.

The production from the Chirag platform was 41,000 b/d, from Central Azeri - 134,000 b/d, from West Azeri - 121,000 b/d, from East Azeri - 89,000 b/d, from Deepwater Gunashli - 96,000 b/d, and from West Chirag - 54,000 b/d.

At the end of 2019, 125 oil wells were producing, while 46 wells were used for water and seven for gas injection.

In 2019, ACG completed 10 oil producer wells and one water injection well.

In 2019, BP spent about $567 million in operating expenditure and $1,476 million in capital expenditure on ACG activities, respectively, up 12% and 28% from the previous year.

In April 2019, the ACG partnership took a decision to commence the next stage of development of the ACG field with a $6 billion project, which includes a new offshore platform and facilities designed to process up to 100,000 barrels of oil per day. The project is expected to achieve the first production in 2023 and produce incrementally up to 300 million barrels of oil over its lifetime.