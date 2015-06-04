Absheron field development program being prepared

Baku. 4 June. REPORT.AZ/ In the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea "Absheron" field development program is being prepared and will be submitted to Azerbaijan in September this year. Report informs it was said by Total's Planning Development Manager Eric Meyer.

According to him in order to develop the program, works being carried out on selected development scheme. "Initial design work were done and the total package will be ready by mid-2015. The program is likely to be submitted to in September

In addition, the decision on investing would be taken at the end of 2017. According to him, "Absheron" field will produce first gas in 2021.