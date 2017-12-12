'Absheron' and 'Karabakh' fields will be developed using international assessments

Baku. 12 December. REPORT.AZ/ Development of "Absheron" and "Karabakh" fields in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea will be carried out in a new format, using international assessments.

Report informs, Dashgin Iskenderov, Director General of “Azneft” Production Union (PU) said at a meeting titled "Project assessment and management" at the Union.

Iskenderov noted that significant works are being carried out to coordinate implemented projects with international standards, and cooperation with international Independent Projects Analysis, which is engaged in project analysis, is successfully continued in this regard.

He mentioned importance of development of the projects in the form approved by the leading companies of the world, phased implementation of each project, stated that preparation in the form of approved international standards during project planning is an important factor.

Then Chief of Strategic Development and Corporate Management Department Seymur Ilyasov gave information about application of international standards in the preparation of projects and told about the experience of international companies. He also informed about application of international standards to local management and integration ways into local standards. The presentation reflecting detailed information from the beginning of the project to the end, was brought to the attention of the participants.

At the end, Iskenderov said that the projects will be further implemented in the form presented. He also instructed to carry out the presentation of the innovations, to be implemented in projects management, at the subordinate enterprises of "Azneft" PU.