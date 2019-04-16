​99% of TAP pipes welded in Greece, Albania

99 percent of pipes of the Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) have been welded in Greece and Albania, Report informs citing TAP AG.

According to the consortium, 97 percent of the pipes in the abovementioned section of TAP have already been backfilled.

Moreover, 89 percent of the land along the pipeline’s route in Greece and Albania has been restored.

TAP, which is a part of Southern Gas Corridor project, will initially transport annual 10 bln cubic meters of the gas produced within 'Shah Deniz 2' project, to Europe. This pipeline will connect with TANAP (Trans Anatolian) pipeline in Kipoi territory on Turkey-Greece border and cross Greece, Albania and the Adriatic Sea before going onshore in southern Italy.

Total cost of TAP project is estimated 4.5 billion euro.

After reviewing various selection options during two years, on June 28, 2013, 'Shah Deniz' Consortium has officially declared selection of the TAP project. The pipeline is 878 kilometers long, with 550 km in Greece, 215 km in Albania, 105 km in Adriatic Sea and 8 km in Southern Italy. The pipeline peak will lie in the mountains of Albania (1,800 meters), the lowest part (-820 meters) beneath the sea.

TAP's groundbreaking ceremony was held in Thessaloniki, Greece on May 17, 2016. Azerbaijani gas will be delivered to Europe in 2020.