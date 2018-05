Baku. 4 May. REPORT.AZ/ Greek tanker Nissos Santorini filled with 83.1 tons of Azerbaijani oil approached Odessa port (Black Sea, Ukraine) on May 1.

Report informs referring to OilNews, the Ukraine Sea Ports Administration stated.

According to information, tanker was loaded with crude oil at Georgian port Supsa (Black Sea).

The crude oil was unloaded yesterday evening.