 Top
    Close photo mode

    8,7 mln tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via BTC in 2017

    In April 2017, 546 171 tons of Turkmen oil transported via BTC

    Baku. 2 May. REPORT.AZ/ In April 2017, 2 242 574 tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via the main export pipeline of Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC).

    Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), in January-April this year 8 724 383 tons of oil were exported. In general, since the commissioning of the pipeline (October 1, 2016 ) 330 262 445 tons of oil pumped into BTC.

    In addition, in April this year 546 171 tons of Turkmen oil transported via BTC.

    Notably, BTC pipeline starts from the Sangachal terminal, near Baku. The daily capacity of the pipeline is 1.2 million barrels of oil. Currently, through the BTC from Azerbaijan is mainly transported oil from "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" and condensate from the "Shah Deniz".

    Shareholders of BTC Co. are companies: BP (with 30,10%), AzBTC (25,00%), Chevron (8,90%), Statoil (8,71%), TPAO (6,53%), ENİ (5,00%), Total (5,00%), Itochu (3,40%), Inpex (2,50%), CIECO (2,50%) and ONGC (BTC) Ltd (2.36%).

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi