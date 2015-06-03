75% of energy demand Turkey provides from imports

Baku. 3 June. REPORT/ Currently, 75% of energy demand in Turkey provided due to imports.

Report informs, the Deputy Minister of Energy and Natural Resources of Turkey, Sefa Aytekin Sadig said.

According to him, the main purpose of the Turkish government is safe, timely and reliable supply of energy to the country: "Turkey buys and sells energy and plays the role of diversifier. For example, the TANAP project. I believe that, TANAP is the most important part of the Southern Gas Corridor. As for Iraq's oil, despite recent events, it has not lost its significance."

"We plan to conduct research in sub-Saharan Africa. This area is rich in energy, but the energy output of this market is difficult", said the deputy minister.