75 bln cubic meters of gas produced from "Shah Deniz" field so far

Baku. 20 September. REPORT.AZ/ Nearly 75 bln cubic meters of gas, 19 mln tons of condensate have been produced from "Shah Deniz" gas condensate field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea since its development (2006).

Report informs, Rovnag Abdullayev, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) stated in the aticle published in "Azerbaijan" newspaper on the occasion of the Day of Oilmen.

SOCAR President stated that last year 9.9 bln m3 of gas and 2.3 mln tons of condensate extracted from the field. According to him, from its launch in 2006 to August 1, 2016, 74 bln m3 of gas and about 18.8 mln tons of condensate of the field transported to domestic and foreign markets: 'Currently, daily production capacity of "Shah Deniz" facilities makes 29.5 mln cubic meters or annual 10.8 bln cubic meters. We are preparing for the second phase development of "Shah Deniz" field, which is estimated at total reserves of 1.2 tln cubic meters of gas and over 240 mln tons of condensate.

R.Abdullayev also stated that increase of gas production in modern times of increasing demand for natural gas in the world is one of the major challenges: 'Azerbaijan's gas production increased 4-fold in the last 10 years and reached annual 29 bln m3. Azerbaijan, a country which has been famous since ancient times as an oil country, also is known as an alternative source of natural gas in the world market in the short term as a result of the successful development of "Shah Deniz" field.