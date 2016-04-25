 Top
    Up to date 70 billion cubic meters of gas produced from "Shah Deniz" field

    60% of it was exported to Turkey

    Baku. 25 April. REPORT.AZ/ Up to date, 70 billion cubic meters of gas and 18 million tons of condensate produced from "Shah Deniz" field in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

    Report informs, First Vice-President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Khoshbakht Yusifzade said at 'Caspian & Central Asian Region Downstream Conference: Trade, Logistics, Refining, Petrochemicals' in Baku.

    According to K.Yusifzade, up to 1 April 2016, 5 billion cubic meters of gas produced in "Shah Deniz" field transported via South Caucasus Pipeline to Georgia and more than 39 bln cubic meters to Turkey.

    He noted that at present, an average of 2.5 million cubic meters of gas exported per day to Georgia and 18.2 million cubic meters to Turkey.

    SOCAR official noted that there are 8 development wells in "Shah Deniz" field and an average of 30 million cubic meters of gas and 7 million tons of condensate are produced per day.

