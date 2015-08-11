580 million dollars spent on South Caucasus Pipeline this year

Baku. 11 August. REPORT.AZ/ In the first half of the year 22 million US dollars of operating costs for activities and 559 million dollars of main costs were spent on capital expenditures related to South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP), Report informs referring to the operator of the project," BP-Azerbaijan ".

According to the report, during the first six months daily average capacity of SCP was 20.34 million cubic meters of gas. SCP has a dual operatorship. BP, the technical operator being responsible for construction and operation of the SCP facilities and SOCAR - commercial operator of SCP responsible for the execution of business.

In addition this pipeline was put into operation at the end of 2006 and delivering "Shah Deniz" gas to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

According to the reporting entity on SCP Expansion (SCPX) the acquisition of land at first 200 km of the pipeline route has been completed and acquisition of land in the rest of the route is carried out.

According to the information, in the first half of this year, more than 10 km long pipeline has been welded, pipe segments are placed along the route 7 km length.

Georgia's 1st and 2nd pressure compressor station and control and regulation unit is under construction and preparatory work is being carried out to launch the construction of the pipeline in Georgia.

South Caucasus Pipeline Company has 7 major shareholder.These are BP (28.8%), AzCQBK (10%), "SGC Midstream" (6.7%), "Petronas" (15.5%), "LUKoil" (10%), NICO (10%) , and TPAO (19%).