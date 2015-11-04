380 million tons of oil extracted so far from biggest offshore fields of Azerbaijan

Baku. 4 November. REPORT.AZ/ From Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea, 380 million tons of oil and 714 billion cubic meters of gas were produced so far from "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" offshore field.

Report informs First Vice-President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) Khoshbakht Yusifzade said in the Annual Caspian Technical Conference-Exhibition today.

"For 16 years, the "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli "project is a part of the profit oil revenue.

Azerbaijan sold 209 million tons of profit oil on the world market.The amount of profit oil increase every year," Kh.Yusifzade said.

According to him, from 85 operated wells of "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli" block average about 87 tons of oil and 33 million cubic meters of gas extracted per day.SOCAR official noted that 26 million tons of oil extracted from ACG within 10 months of 2015 and of these 17 million tons or 65% of oil accounted for profit oil.