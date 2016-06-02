30,000 new jobs will be opened within Southern Gas Corridor project

Baku. 2 June. REPORT.AZ/ Creation of 30,000 new jobs is expected within realization of the Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) project, which 10,000 will be opened in Azerbaijan.

Report informs, Azerbaijani Minister of Energy Natig Aliyev said in Caspian Oil & Gas-2016 conference held in Baku.

According to N.Aliyev, 10% of the works on Trans-Adriatic Pipeline (TAP) project has already been completed: 'Total cost of TANAP project is 9,3 billion USD and TAP project 6 billion USD. 10% of TAP's preparatory works, which started on May 7, has been completed'.

The minister said that Montenegro, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina will also benefit from the natural gas, exported to Europe via TAP pipeline: 'Construction of Montenegro, Croatia and Bosnia and Herzegovina interconnector has already been proposed by TAP consortium. TAP gas is capable of providing 40% of Bulgaria's gas demands. As well as TANAP will help to relieve Turkey from dependence on Russian gas. On the other hand, TANAP gas will be cheaper than Russian gas.