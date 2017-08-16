3,8 mln. tons of transit oil transported via BTC

Baku. 16 August. REPORT.AZ/ In January-July of this year, 24 733,5 tons of oil have been transported via oil-trunk pipelines in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to the State Statistics Committee (SSC), 78,3% of the transportation was carried out via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline. In January-July of this year, 19 374,2 tons of petroleum were transported through this pipeline. In the reporting period, 3 759,1 tons of transit oil were transported via Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline.