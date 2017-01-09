28.9 mln tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via BTC pipeline last year

Baku. 9 January. REPORT.AZ/ 28 862 673 tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via the main export pipeline of Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) in 2016.

Report informs referring to the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan, this is more by 0,09% compared with the same period of 2015.

2 386 450 tons of Azerbaijan oil transported last year accounted for December, that is less by 3% compared to the December 2015.

In general, since the day of commissioning belt (2006, June) until 1 January 2017, 321 538 062 tons of oil was pumped into BTC.

Furthermore, in December 2016, 441 271 tons of Turkmen oil was transported via BTC pipeline.

BTC pipeline starts at the Sangachal terminal near Baku. Daily capacity of BTC stands at 1.2 million barrels. The pipeline put into operation in 2006. "ACG" oil and "Shah Deniz" gas condensate shipped via BTC pipeline.