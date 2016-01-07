 Top
    28.8 mln. tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via BTC in 2015

    In addition, 316,340 tons of Kazakh and Turkmen oil were pumped via BTC in December 2015

    Baku. 7 January. REPORT.AZ/ The Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan-BTC main export pipeline transported 2,461,645 tons of Azerbaijani oil in December 2015, Report informs referring to the SOCAR.

    The company said 28, 835,543 tons of oil was exported from Ceyhan Port in 2015. In general, 292, 675,389 tons of oil have been pumped to BTC since the start of the exploitation until January 1, 2016.

    In addition, SOCAR said, 316,340 tons of Kazakh and Turkmen oil were pumped via BTC in December 2015.

