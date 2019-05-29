​26th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition kicks off in Baku

The 26th International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition, the largest event of the energy sector in the Caspian region, kicks off at Baku Expo Center today, Report informs.

The exhibition will last until June 1.

Today is the 25th anniversary of the Contract of the Century.

The first Caspian Oil & Gas exhibition was held in 1994 on the threshold of the milestone event that took place in the energy sector. In September of the same year the Contract of the Century which determined basic directions of broadscale development of hydrocarbons resources of the Caspian basin and opened a new epoch in history of the oil sector of the Republic of Azerbaijan, was signed.

After the commencement of implementation of this grandiose project, Azerbaijan, led by Nationwide Leader Heydar Aliyev, became a symbol of global cooperation for many world countries and companies.

The Ministry of Energy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Oil Company of the Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) provide invaluable support to the Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition.

The exhibitions is organized by Iteca Caspian and its partner ITE Group.

The list of exhibitors includes leading companies in the oil and energy sector of the world.

In 2019, more than 250 companies from the CIS countries, France, Germany, Italy, UK, USA, Turkey and other countries are expected to participate in the exhibition. They will present a wide range of equipment, services, innovative technologies in the field of oil production and transportation of energy resources, provision of oil and gas storage systems, platforms and floating drilling rigs, pipe laying and pipeline security systems, and maintenance services. For the first time, the exhibition will cover such areas as NDTs and working at heights.