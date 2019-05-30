​26th International Caspian Oil & Gas Conference kicks off in Baku

© Report/ Elchinn Murad https://report.az/storage/news/74bc8f1a258a8d3dab1a90b61c7712d1/96951921-6bf8-41b5-96dd-df8d31977865_292.jpg

The 26th International Caspian Oil & Gas Conference, the largest event of the energy sector in the Caspian region, has kicked off today, Report informs.

The event will last two days.

The conference is a part of the International Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition.

More than 600 representatives from over 30 countries joined the event. Traditional participants of the event are SOCAR, BP, Equinor, Petronas, Inpex, Dentons, SOCAR AQS, Total Nobel Upstream and other world known companies.

Within the framework of the event, a mobile application allowing to contact reporters in online regime will be launched. The number of delegates is expected to increase by 30%.

The additional action program includes information by local and foreign companies about their products to the leading participants, discussion of cooperation ways and organization of B2B meetings.