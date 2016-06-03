26 wells planned to drill in next 10 years at "Bulla-Deniz" field

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in the framework of the development of "Bulla-Deniz" field, located in the national sector of the Caspian, in the years 2016-2025, plans to install 5 new platforms in the field.
Report informs, the First Vice-President of SOCAR, Academician Khoshbakht Yusifzade said at the International Oil and Gas Conference in Baku.
K.Yusifzadeh noted that 26 wells will be drilled on these platforms.
Günel AbbasovaNews Author
Share in Facebook