26 wells planned to drill in next 10 years at "Bulla-Deniz" field

Baku. 3 June. REPORT.AZ/ The State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in the framework of the development of "Bulla-Deniz" field, located in the national sector of the Caspian, in the years 2016-2025, plans to install 5 new platforms in the field.

Report informs, the First Vice-President of SOCAR, Academician Khoshbakht Yusifzade said at the International Oil and Gas Conference in Baku.

K.Yusifzadeh noted that 26 wells will be drilled on these platforms.