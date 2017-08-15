22,5 mln tons of oil produced in Azerbaijan

Baku. 15 August. REPORT.AZ/ In January-July of this year, 22 500,6 tons of crude oil were extracted in Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the State Statistics Committee (SSC), 22 471,9 tons of this volume were commodity crude oil. In the reporting period, the oil production in the country declined by 8,9% compared to the corresponding period of 2016.

In the seven months of this year, 16 606,5 mln. cubic meters of gas were produced in Azerbaijan, and 10 870,9 mln. cubic meters of this volume were commodity natural gas. In the reporting period, the gas production decreased by 4,9%, and the volume of commodity gas fell by 1,3%.