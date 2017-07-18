21 mln tons of oil transported via main pipelines of Azerbaijan

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ During January-June, 21,052.7 thousand tons of oil were transported via major oil pipelines of Azerbaijan.

Report informs citing the State Statistical Committee (SSC), 78.3% of transportation was carried out via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan oil export pipeline.

During this period, 16 474.7 thousand tons of oil were transported via this pipeline.

During this period, 3,263,000 tons of transit oil were transported via the BTC pipeline.