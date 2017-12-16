2,200th tanker arrives in Kulevi port

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ Port Kulevi (the Black Sea, Georgia) received, loaded and dispatched its 2,200th tanker.

Report informs citing Kulevi Black Sea Terminal.

It was noted that operations began at Kulevi Oil Terminal and in the port on May 16, 2008. It took less than a month to get the first tanker.

Kulevi Oil Terminal and port is located in Khobi region of Georgia, on the Black Sea coast. The terminal was bought by the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) in 2006 and its construction was completed in 2008. The terminal was put into operation on May 16, 2008. Kulevi Terminal has been designed for reception, storage and loading of oil and oil products onto tankers.