$ 197 mln spent on South Caucasus Pipeline in Q 1

Baku. 10 May. REPORT.AZ/ In the quarter I of 2017, South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP) spent about $6 million in operating expenditure and around $191 million in capital expenditure.

Report informs, operator of the field "BP-Azerbaijan" informed.

During reporting period, operating expenses spent on the pipeline remained the same compared to the same period in 2016, while volume of capital expenditure decreased by 19%.

SCP’s daily average throughput was about 21.4 million cubic metres of gas per day during the first three months of 2017.

Notably, the pipeline has been operational since late 2006, transporting Shah Deniz gas to Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey.

The SCP has a dual operatorship with BP as the technical operator being responsible for construction and operation of the SCP facilities and SOCAR, as commercial operator, responsible for SCP's commercial operation.

The SCP Co. shareholders are: BP (28.8 per cent), AzSCP (10.0 per cent), SGC Midstream (6.7 per cent), Petronas (15.5 per cent), Lukoil (10 per cent), NICO (10 per cent) and TPAO (19 per cent).