1.5 mln tons of transit oil transported via BTC

Baku. 19 April. REPORT.AZ/ In first quarter of 2017, 10 355,2 thousand tons of Azerbaijani oil transported via the main export pipeline Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC).

Report informs citing the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR), 77.9% of it was carried out via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) oil pipeline. During January-March 2017, 8,0654 thousand tons of oil transported via this pipeline.During this period, 1 546,0 thousand tons of transit oil transported via BTC pipeline.

Notably, BTC pipeline starts from Sangachal terminal, near Baku. The daily capacity of the pipeline is 1.2 million barrels of oil. BTC pipeline with length of 1768 km was commissioned in June 2006.

Currently, through the BTC from Azerbaijan is mainly transported oil from "Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli", condensate from "Shah Deniz" and transite oil.