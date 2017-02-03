Youth Day celebrated at Baku Higher Oil School

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ A special event on the occasion of Youth Day, which is celebrated in Azerbaijan on February 2, took place at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS). The celebration, which was attended by BHOS students, staff members and academic teaching staff, commenced with playing the national anthem of Azerbaijan.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service, opening the ceremony, Rector of the Higher School Elmar Gasimov reminded that on February 2, 1996, the First Forum of Azerbaijani Youthwas conducted upon an initiative of the national leader Heydar Aliyev. The Forum gave rise to development of youth movement in the country, and since that time, February 2is commemorated as Youth Day in Azerbaijan. Having told about his participation in the First Forum of Azerbaijani Youth, the Rector said that he would always be proud of his speaking at the Forum, which the national leader Heydar Aliyev attended.

Speaking about attention and support provided by Azerbaijani stateto the youth, Elmar Gasimov said that Azerbaijani youth is a valuable asset of the country and society. He emphasized that the main objective of the Baku Higher Oil School established upon a decree of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic Ilham Aliyev is to train young engineers as professional experts with good command of English who could honorably represent their country abroad. The Rector informed the participants about BHOS achievements and latest activities, and said that first graduation would take place at the Higher School in 2017. Elmar Gasimov congratulated all Azerbaijani youth represented at the event by BHOS students and wished them happiness and successful future.

At the ceremony, BHOS students put on a concert. They declaimed poems, sang songs and played music. In conclusion, the students who completed Safety training at Human Life Offshore Protection Training Center under SOCAR’s Education, Training and Certification Departmentin January 2016received certificates and presents. During the training course, the students were taught safety rules and procedures at stationary marine platforms and floating drilling installations.