World Bank official: We ready to cooperate with Azerbaijan in education sector

Baku. 8 February. REPORT.AZ/ “The World Bank (WB) keen to cooperate with Azerbaijan Government and Ministry of Education to bring best practices to education sector”.

Report informs, WB country manager for Azerbaijan Naveed Hassan Naqvi said.

He noted that they are ready to implement this work in cooperation with various partners: “I also mean Ministry of Finance under ‘various partners’. We also cooperate for quite a long time with “Maarifchi” Student Credit Fund”.

The Bank official says that it is possible to bring this system into better shape: “Although large number of people take benefits of higher education system in Azerbaijan, the situation in other countries is better. Introduction of credit system is one of major steps in this direction. This is one of main elements to ensure mobile flexibility in education. Azerbaijan has young population with some poor groups, alongside upper class. They should take benefits of this project. We are ready to support you in this way”.