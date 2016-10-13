Workshop within Horizon 2020 program underway in Baku

Baku. 13 October. REPORT.AZ/ A workshop for the participation of non-EU Black Sea and Eastern Partnership countries in thematic COFUND ERANETs has started in Baku.

Report informs referring to the Science Development Foundation, the meeting is organized by the Centre for Regional and International STI Studies and Support – CeRISS (Greece) and the Science Development Foundation under the President of Azerbaijan.

This is an important workshop in view of Association of Black Sea Eastern Partnership countries to Horizon 2020.

During the two day workshop, representatives of ERANETs and JPIs will share their experience with funding agencies from the Black Sea and Eastern Partnership countries and discuss on modalities for participation; stages in the development of an ERA-NET/JPI that a country can be involved; necessary commitments for participation; assessment of prospects for participation.

The event is taking place as part of the Black Sea Horizon and IncoNet Eastern Partnership projects.