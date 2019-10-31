Head of British Council: We want to share our experience with Azerbaijan to support young people

© Report / Elchin Murad https://report.az/storage/news/c5f96a022aa3be50c9b097a18a71c812/bc89177f-a765-490c-8524-e972da70926a_292.jpg

"Education is an important part of the British Council's program to build links and trust between nations," Samr Shah, director of British Council Azerbaijan said.

Report informs that he spoke on the forum on the occasion of the launch of the program "Improving employability" on employment of Azerbaijani students.

According to him, the global market is changing rapidly. "Today, many people have professions that are no longer needed at the moment. Therefore, it is necessary to be flexible and adapt to instant changes," he stressed.

Samr Shah noted that the UK pays great attention to the issue of education, including higher education, in order to make its students more competitive in the global labor market. "We want to share our experience with Azerbaijan to support Azerbaijani youth. In turn, it can help reduce unemployment among young people and achieve diversification of the Azerbaijani economy. Youth is the future of any country, " Shah added.

British Council holds such a forum for the first time, bringing together policymakers, universities and researchers from the UK and Azerbaijan.

This policy forum will mark the beginning of the British Council’s new Higher Education for Employability programme in Azerbaijan, and brings together the senior policymakers from the Ministry of Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The purpose of this forum is to explore how we can increase higher education institutions’ capacity to enhance the

employability of their graduates, making them competitive locally and globally. The forum is aimed at the development of future cooperation between Great Britain and Azerbaijan in the long run.