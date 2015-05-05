"Urgent problems in Azerbaijan Studies" conference kicks off

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ The sixth international conference on "Urgent problems in Azerbaijan Studies" started. Report informs that the event took place by the organization of Baku Slavic University, Knowledge Fund under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Baku International Center for Multiculturalism.

An event dedicated to the 9th anniversary of the birth of national leader Heydar Aliyev, was attended by the state advisor for multinational, multicultural and religious affairs Kamal Abdulla, rector of Baku Slavic University Asif Hajiyev, Ombudsman Elmira Suleymanova, MPs, foreign experts and scientists.

Asif Hajiyev, the rector of Baku Slavic University, spoke about the significance of the event. He noted that the study of Azerbaijan is one of the aspects of science and a number of its important trends should be investigated thoroughly.

The state advisor for multinational, multicultural and religious affairs Kamal Abdulla noted the importance of the conference: "The conference builds a moral bridge among 30 countries. Participants will also visit Gakh and Shaki and will be familiar with the situation in Azerbaijani regions."