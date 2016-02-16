UAE Ambassador to Azerbaijan visits Baku Higher Oil School - PHOTO

Baku. 16 February. REPORT.AZ/ Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Arab Emirates to Azerbaijan Mr. Mohammad Ahmed Hamel Al Qubaisi visited BHOS and made presentation on ‘Development of the United Arab Emirates’.

Report was told in the press service of BHOS (Baku Higher Oil School), taking the floor during the meeting BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov welcomed Mr. Al Qubaisi at the higher school. BHOS rector also recalled the recent visit of the President of Azerbaijan Mr. Ilham Aliyev to the UAE. Touching upon development of relations between Azerbaijan and UAE, Elmar Gasimov underlined that development of UAE could be seen in many spheres, including tourism and architecture.

Speaking about cooperation between BHOS and higher educational institutions of UAE BHOS rector talked about perspective cooperation to be established between BHOS and the Petroleum Institute of Abu Dhabi. In addition he expressed his confidence that the similar meetings would be organized at BHOS in future as they served to foster development of students’ world outlook.

Ambassador Mohammad Ahmed Hamel Al Qubaisi said he was pleased to be at BHOS and briefed about his background and his diplomatic activities. Ambassador’s speech was backed by demonstration of video reflecting the development of UAE. Mr. Al Qubaisi went into particulars on history, geography, statehood, management system, traditions existing in his country. He also shared information about the most develop fields in UAE which encompass natural resources and education system.

The meeting proceeded with questions and answers session.