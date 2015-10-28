Turkish Standards Institution President visits BHOS

Baku. 28 October. REPORT.AZ/ The meeting between Sebahattin Korkmaz, President of Turkish Standards Institution (TSI), Mehmet Bozdemir, TSI Secretary General and Selim Chelebi, Head of TSI Azerbaijan office, as well as BHOS management, lecturers and professors was held at BHOS, Report was told in the press service of the Baku Higher Oil School.

BHOS Rector Elmar Gasimov greeted the guests and expressed his contentment in seeing them. The Rector said that BHOS took all necessary measures to meet the requirements relating to occupational health and safety, as well as environmental protection. He also stressed that BHOS awarded three of the ISO certificates, applied all related international standards, while particularly emphasizing the importance of cooperation with TSI.

Pointing out that it was his first visit to Azerbaijan TSI President Sebahattin Korkmaz said he was pleased to visit BHOS. He emphasized successful activities implemented by BHOS for application of international standards within a short period of time and expressed his confidence that he would contribute in further development of cooperation between BHOS and TSI. Mr. Korkmaz also underlined the importance of information security emphasizing the significance of TSI trainings which could be offered in cooperation with BHOS. He stressed that this kind of cooperation would pave the way for broader bilateral relations.

The meeting continued with discussion of the issues of mutual interest.

It should be reminded that BHOS is the first and the only higher school in Azerbaijan awarded ISO 9001 (Quality Management System), ISO 14001 (Environmental Management System), and OHSAS18001 (Occupational Health and Safety Management System).

In December 2014, TSI auditors involved in assessment of the international standards application at BHOS confirmed that all BHOS departments implemented internationally recognized ISO standards on quality assurance, environmental management, and occupational health and safety management.