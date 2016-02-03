Education Ministry announces admission to Hungarian universities

Baku. 3 February. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijan Ministry of Education has announced admission to Hungarian universities on Hungary's budget, Report was informed by the Ministry.

According to the information, the admission is carried out in the framework of " Work Programme signed for the years 2015-2017 between the Ministry of Education of Azerbaijan Republic and the Ministry of Human Resources of Hungary".

Under the program, fellowships are offered in agriculture, water management, natural sciences, sustainable development, medical sciences, tourism, engineering, information technology, technology, economics, business and management sciences of Bachelor and Master, and doctoral degree of any specialization.

According to the ministry, Within the quota, education is free.

Under the program, Hungary intends to allocate fellowships for 200 Azerbaijani citizens each year.