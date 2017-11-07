Solar geomagnetic activity starts - WARNING

Baku. 7 November. The solar geomagnetic storm has activated today. Report informs citing the foreign media, cosmic weather event will continue by November 11.

The activity starting on November 7 and 8, will reach the maximum on November 9 and 10. It will be relatively weak on November 11. The geomagnetic activity will take place on November 15.

According to scientists, geomagnetic storm will affect people suffering mainly from chronic diseases.

Notably, the most powerful solar activity in last 12 years was observed on September 6-8, 2017.