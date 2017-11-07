 Top
    Close photo mode

    Solar geomagnetic activity starts - WARNING

    It will reach the high level on November 9 and 10

    Baku. 7 November. The solar geomagnetic storm has activated today. Report informs citing the foreign media, cosmic weather event will continue by November 11.

    The activity starting on November 7 and 8, will reach the maximum on November 9 and 10. It will be relatively weak on November 11. The geomagnetic activity will take place on November 15.

    According to scientists, geomagnetic storm will affect people suffering mainly from chronic diseases.

    Notably, the most powerful solar activity in last 12 years was observed on September 6-8, 2017.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi