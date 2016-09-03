 Top
    Close photo mode

    SOCAR President: No problem will be observed with payment of tuition fees of Azerbaijani students studying in Georgia

    Problems resolved and tuition fees will be paid

    Marneuli. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ 'No problem will be observed with the payment of tuition fees of the Azerbaijani students studying in Georgia under financial support of SOCAR'.

    Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, Rovnag Abdullayev, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) said in the meeting with the local community in Marneuli, Georgia.

    'Problems occurred with the payment of tuition fees of the students in regard with certain reasons, which don't depend on us. But the problems have been resolved and tuition fees will be paid', SOCAR President added.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi