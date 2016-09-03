SOCAR President: No problem will be observed with payment of tuition fees of Azerbaijani students studying in Georgia

Marneuli. 3 September. REPORT.AZ/ 'No problem will be observed with the payment of tuition fees of the Azerbaijani students studying in Georgia under financial support of SOCAR'.

Georgia bureau of Report News Agency informs, Rovnag Abdullayev, President of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan Republic (SOCAR) said in the meeting with the local community in Marneuli, Georgia.

'Problems occurred with the payment of tuition fees of the students in regard with certain reasons, which don't depend on us. But the problems have been resolved and tuition fees will be paid', SOCAR President added.