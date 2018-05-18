Second examination date on "Azerbaijani language" subject unveiled

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ The second exam on the "Azerbaijani language" subject for Russian section applicants will be held on June 10, Report was informed in the State Examination Center.

It was noted that applicants who confirmed their e-application on March 1-27, but who received "unsatisfactory" marks in the Azerbaijani language exam on April 22 and who did not take part in the exam for various reasons and prefer to enter the colleges on General (9-year) secondary education , should register from May 18 to May 29 and take part in the second exam "Azerbaijani language", to be held on June 10.

The participation in the exam is free. Applicants add the required amount (10 AZN) to confirm the application in their personal cabinet accounts and that amount is deducted from their account after the application is approved.

The second "Azerbaijani language" exam for Russian section applicants will be held on June 10 in Baku and Nakhchivan.

Notably, 30 tests exercises are submitted to the applicants on the "Azerbaijani language" subject. Each correct answer is evaluated by one score. Wrong answers do not affect the results of correct answers. The result of the exam is assessed as "acceptable" or "unacceptable" , students who had "acceptable" results are allowed to the admission exams. In order to have "acceptable" result, the student should have at least 15 score.