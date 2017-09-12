SEC to hold additional exam for persons failing to attend final exams

© Report

Baku. 12 September. REPORT.AZ/ The State Exam Center (SEC) will hold an additional exam on September 16 for the pupils who couldn't attend the final exams this year.

Report informs citing the SEC, the final exams will be held in Baku, Ganja and Shirvan cities.

223 pupils are expected to take part in IX grade final exams first stage, 365 on the second stage as well as 319 on XI grade. 11 examiners, 128 supervisors and teachers will manage the exams.

The exams will begin simultaneously in all buildings - at 11:00.

Notably, the persons, not submitting one of the required documents or with discrepancy between documents will not be allowed to the exams.