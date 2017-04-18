SEC issues instructions to applicants desiring to attend second admission examination

© Report

Baku. 18 April. REPORT.AZ/ State Examination Center (SEC) issued instructions to applicants desiring to attend second admission examination.

Report was informed in DIM press service, applicants registered for first examination for I, II, III and IV specialty groups of universities who want to attend also second examination have to register on page eservices.dim.gov.az/erizebak/erize using their user name and password from May 4 to 22.

They have to add required fee to their personal accounts to get registered. The applicants who don’t want to attend first examination, can attend second examination without additional registration.