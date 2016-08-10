Results of third stage of competition for recruitment of teachers unveiled

Baku. 10 August. REPORT.AZ/ Third phase of the centralized competition for recruitment of teachers (vacancy selection) to Azerbaijan's general education institutions has been completed.

Report was told in the Ministry of Education, all the candidates, collecting relevant pass mark, have participated in the vacancy selection on August 4-7.

According to the ministry, 2371 of the participants gained the right to the next stage.

After the selection, results and information on the venue and date of the contest have been sent to the personnel pages of each candidate.

Candidates, called to the interview stage are required to bring their identity cards, diploma of higher or secondary specialized education and diploma supplement.

According to the information, the candidates, which collected relevant pass mark, however, insufficient to the selected vacancy, can participate in the subsequent placement. Available and new vacancies till start of the academic year will be announced during that placement.

Detailed information on the date of next placement will be provided.