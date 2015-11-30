Results of diagnostic assessment of knowledge and skills of teachers in Khachmaz revealed

Baku. 30 November. REPORT.AZ/ Results of diagnostic assessment of knowledge and skills of teachers of secondary schools of Khachmaz revealed.

Report was told in the Ministry of Education, in the diagnostic evaluation, which took place in Khachmaz Olympic sports center, was attended by more than 2,300 teachers in 19 general subjects.

The Ministry noted that the results of the diagnostic evaluation were made public immediately after the exam. Teachers can see the results of the diagnostic evaluation by visiting official website of the Ministry of Education (dq.edu.az).

At the exam teachers needed to answer the 40 test questions and 20 on the specialty - on educational strategies.According to the rules, teacher, correctly answered at least 10% of the tasks of each section, considered to have passed the diagnostic evaluation.