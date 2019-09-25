Registration certificates issued to works by 545 people in Azerbaijan this year

The works by 545 people received certificates of registration in the first eight months of this year.

Report informs citing the Intellectual Property Agency that in January-August of the current year, 548 applications were received on the state registration of copyright objects.

Positive responses were issued on 545 of such applications, while 3 appeals were denied.

The applications mostly covered the following copyright objects:

- software,

- databases,

- multimedia products,

- scientific works and teaching aids,

- art works,

- dramatic, musical, dramatic and other stage works,

- textual and instrumental musical works,

- audiovisual works,

- sculpture, art, graphics,

- design and other works of art,

- works of arts and crafts and stage design,

- derivative works,

- collections,

- works of architecture, urban planning and landscape gardening.