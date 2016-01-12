Rector: 'Increasing tuition fees are not on agenda'

Baku. 12 January. REPORT.AZ/ "We are not in favor of several departments at university with one specialty. Therefore, we have decided to combine several specialty departments. At the moment, more than 10 departments combined. 4 departments operate in their place. Report informs, Adalat Muradov, the rector of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC) said at a meeting with journalists.

According to him, the university now has 45 departments:"Studyies on 21 specialties in UNEC are underway.Also, there will be 10 non-specialty departments".

Rector noted that the increase in university fees is not on the agenda."We don't have such intention to increase fees".