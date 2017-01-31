Qafqaz University students will be placed in newly established high school

Baku. 31 Januray. REPORT.AZ/ Ministry of Education has held an extraordinary board meeting. The board meeting discussed placement of Qafqaz University students pursuant to the proposals of liquidation commission, Report was informed in the ministry.

Upon decision of the board, all students will be placed in newly established state university – Baku Engineering University based on their specialties after winter exam session, in accordance with order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on November 8, 2016. The decision also envisages the maintaining education language.

While considering the decision the Ministry of Education and Azerbaijan Government took into account appeal on post-liquidation handover of property of Qafqaz University to state balance for its further utilization for education purposes, made by its founder- Azerbaijan International Education Complex .

The board promised to consider during summer holidays the stransfer of students, who want to continue their education in other universities.