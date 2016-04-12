President decrees on establishment of State Exam Center

Baku. 12 April. REPORT.AZ President Ilham Aliyev has signed a decree on establishment of the State Exam Center public legal person of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Report informs.

The decree considers adaptation of the student admission at the education institutions to international practice.

The State Exam Center is considered to organize admission of personnel to civil service on a competitive basis, the final assessment of students at the secondary schools, centralized admission exams to bachelor and master decrees at the higher schools, and master decree at the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences.

The decree notes that executive body of the State Exam Center is consisting of the 7-member board of directors. The appointment and firing of the chairman of the board of directors, deputies and members will be carried out by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The initial authorized capital of the center is one million Azerbaijani manat from the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Since registering the State Exam Center, the Civil Service Commission under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the State Students Admission Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan are dissolved and state property used by these bodies is handed over to the State Exam Center.