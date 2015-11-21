 Top
    Penalties for violation of requirements on free provision of libraries with required books determined

    Amendments made to Administrative Offences Code

    Baku. 21 November. REPORT.AZ/ President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree on amendments to Administrative Offences Code.

    Report informs, under the document Article 192-1 'Violation of requirements on free provision of libraries with required books' added to the Code.

    Under that Article officials will be fined in the amount of hundred manats and legal persons of five hundred manats for violation of requirements on free provision of libraries with required books.  

