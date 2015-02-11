Online working analysis technology to be created in the oil and gas objects

Baku. 11 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Analysis technology working in online mode to be created in the oil and gas objects of Azerbaijan. Report was told by the director of the Institute of Management Systems, Telman Aliyev.

According to him, in order to get the best results, it is necessary to establish an adequate technologies: "A lot of theoretical works to be done in this sphere. As this issue is a global problem, it is planned to carry out joint studies, research in this area under the leadership of the president of the National Academy, academician of sciences Akif Alizadeh and already getting positive results. "

T.Aliyev there is a need to create a technology that will allow to feel the real picture of the well situation: "Then we can manage the well better. The present system works in a semi-automatic mode. Due to the system, atechnologist once a day observes a dynamogramm and can get information about the status of the well. After creating the online system, efficiency in well control will be more accurate. Currently, we have created a system for managing individual wells, our goal is to create a system that manages the entire oil fields".

T.Aliyev noted that the main issue facing the institute is to develop management systems that will improve the profitability of old, long-operated wells, as well as full control of oil fields: "Naturally, the cost of oil from old wells will be high. Produce oil with a high cost inefficient. Now we work on creation based on new principles, algorithms and technologies of new, more effective instrument, which allows more precise information on the state of the well. "

Director of the Institute said that, last year has been developed intelligent system control, monitoring and diagnostics technology "robust noise" of the new generation, which is installed on 25 wells of Bibiheybat oilfield: "The system has improved the profitability of the energy savings of up to 50 percent and increase turnaround time. Intelligent controller transmits data to the control room, diagnoses the technical condition of surface and underground equipment. The proposed system allows to adaptively manage the marginal oil wells and selects the optimum mode of operation. The cost price of oil falls, economic efficiency is increased. in Azerbaijan, there are more than 10.5 thousand oil production facilities, if we implement a system developed at all sites, the resulting profit will cover the costs of the science".

Telman Aliyev said, up to 2020, the Institute of Management Systems also aimed to expand and develop the works to be done in this sphere by the different strategical methods.