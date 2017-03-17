“Neuron Technologies” starts training at BHOS

© Bakı Ali Neft Məktəbi

Baku. 16 March. REPORT.AZ/ Platform on electronic management of education by Azerbaijan Neuron Technologies company was created at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS). This crucial education electronic database and management system was presented at the higher school. BHOS rector ElmarGasimov, chief executive of Neuron Technologies company Ismail Alakbarov and BHOS faculty joined the presentation.

Report was informed in the BHOS press service.

Opening the meeting BHOS rector Elmar Gasimov talked about the importance of IT technologies in the contemporary world, emphasizing significance of keeping pace with the development of IT accordingly. ElmarGasimov said that, “I am convinced that this system will speed up the works carried out at BHOS making them more efficient. Our higher school is functioning demonstrating flexible adjustment to developing technologies, trying to apply these technologies in education process”. Rector made known that application of electronic database and management system would contribute in formation of new education management system at BHOS based on global advanced information technologies. Chief executive of Neuron Technologies company Ismail Alakbarov in his speech underlined that the company he represents became the winner of tender held by BHOS.

Accordingly to Ismail Alakbarov, “I am very glad our company is cooperating with one of the respectable and progressive higher educational institutions of our country”. Mr. Alakbarov briefed on activities of Neuron Technologies. He informed that in frames of the project creation of electronic database of lecturers and students, application of electronic management of education process and content, electronic assessment, electronic examination, interactive forum and communication, human resources management, scholarship calculation, electronic management of hostel and others are envisaged.

It should be pointed out that Neuron Technologies is one of the speedily developing information technologies companies in Azerbaijan. The company is specialized in development of software programmes, application of system integration and establishing infrastructure on information and communication technologies. Over the years the company succeeded in realization projects on application of electronic management systems, national software programme in such fields as education, health and agriculture. Thanks to Neuron Technologies a number of higher educational institutions of our country applied the similar systems. Currently the company is making efforts to export its intellectual products abroad.