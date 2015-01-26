Nargiz Pashayeva awarded with diploma of Honorary Professor of the Moscow State University

Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Corresponding Member of the National Academy of Sciences, PhD.Nargiz Pashayeva awarded with the diploma of Honorary Professor of the Moscow State University (MSU) named after M.V.Lomonosov due to her great contributions to the creation and development of Moscow State University (MSU) Baku branch, and the establishment of effective cooperation with Russia's leading institution.

Report informs referring to AzerTAg, the Honorary diploma was presented to Nargiz Pashayeva at the grand meeting dedicated to the 260th anniversary of MSU.