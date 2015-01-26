 Top
    Close photo mode

    Nargiz Pashayeva awarded with diploma of Honorary Professor of the Moscow State University

    The Honorary diploma was presented at the grand meeting dedicated to the 260th anniversary of the University

    Baku. 26 January. REPORT.AZ/ Corresponding Member of the National Academy of Sciences, PhD.Nargiz Pashayeva awarded with the diploma of Honorary Professor of the Moscow State University (MSU) named after M.V.Lomonosov due to her great contributions to the creation and development of Moscow State University (MSU) Baku branch, and the establishment of effective cooperation with Russia's leading institution. 

    Report informs referring to AzerTAg, the Honorary diploma was presented to Nargiz Pashayeva at the grand meeting dedicated to the 260th anniversary of MSU.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi