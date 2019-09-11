Jeyhun Bayramov: "Today, more than 5,000 teachers are paid over AZN 1,000"

"After the recent raise, more than 5,000 teachers paid over 1,000 AZN salary," Education Minister Jeyhun Bayramov said at Conference of Education Workers.

He reminded that over 150,000 teachers passed diagnostic assessments in the past: "Their teaching load has been increased by 1.5 times, and wages have been doubled. In the education system, the salary raise is systematic. On June 18 this year, according to the relevant decree of President Ilham Aliyev, salaries of teachers working in the general education system and passing diagnostic assessments were increased by 20% since September 1, 2019. Taking into account this increase, the average salary in the education system exceeded AZN 600. At the same time, the salary of more than 5,000 teachers working in the general education system is over AZN 1,000."