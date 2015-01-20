Modern-secured vocational training centers to be established in Azerbaijan

Baku. 20 January. REPORT.AZ/Modern-secured vocational training centers and complexes will be established in Azerbaijan, Report informs. It was stated in the Action Plan on the implementation of "National Strategy for the Development of Education in the Republic of Azerbaijan" approved by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

According to the Plan, the preparation of the state program project for the establishment of new centers and complexes for 2015-2016 years was entrusted to the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Economy and Industry. In addition, the Cabinet of Ministers was commissioned with the affirmation of above-mentioned state program.

The implementation of the program for the establishment of vocational training centers and complexes in 2015-2016 was entrusted to the Ministry of Education, as well the Ministry of Economy and Industry.