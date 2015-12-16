Education Minister signs order on organization of university exams

Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Minister of Education, Mikayil Jabbarov signed a decree on the organization and carrying out examinations in the universities.

Report was told in the Ministry of Education.

According to the order, fall semester exams of 2015/2016 academic year in higher educational institutions will be organized in accordance with the existing regulations.

Appropriate measures will be taken in order to ensure transparency and objectivity of the evaluation of students' knowledge.