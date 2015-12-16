 Top
    Close photo mode

    Education Minister signs order on organization of university exams

    Appropriate measures will be taken in order to ensure transparency and objectivity of the evaluation of students' knowledge

    Baku. 16 December. REPORT.AZ/ Azerbaijani Minister of Education, Mikayil Jabbarov signed a decree on the organization and carrying out examinations in the universities.

    Report was told in the Ministry of Education.

    According to the order, fall semester exams of 2015/2016 academic year in higher educational institutions will be organized in accordance with the existing regulations.

    Appropriate measures will be taken in order to ensure transparency and objectivity of the evaluation of students' knowledge.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi