Minister: Azerbaijan develops new rules for opening preparatory classes in high schools

Baku. 6 October. REPORT.AZ/ "Currently, new rules are being developed for creation of preparatory classes in the higher schools".

Report informs, Education Minister Mikayil Jabbarov told reporters.

According to minister, first of all, according to the Presidential order, the Cabinet of Ministers shall approve regulations on establishment of preparatory classes in higher education institutions: "These rules will define the rules and norms of the organization of training in preparatory groups. Mechanism will be introduced after completion of rules".

Mikayil Jabbarov noted that decisions on selection of universities and specialties regarding preparatory classes will be adopted at the next stage: "Today, experts are working with relevant departments of the Ministry of Education in this direction. After a certain period, the public will be informed about the final decision".